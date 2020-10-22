It’s homecoming for the Malvern Leopards as they prepare for another 7-4A conference match up against the Fountain Lake Cobras Friday.
The Leopards are down this week though as 15 players are in quarantine but that hasn’t stopped the Leopards from preparing for this week’s matchup. “Obviously numbers in practice are down so your depth and being able to service each other is limited,” Malvern head coach J.D. Plumlee said. “We’re doing a lot of half field stuff, half line stuff, just making sure that we get enough film time in to kind of keep us where we need to be, but it has been a little bit of a challenge.”
Last week the Leopards battled hard against the Joe T. Robinson Senators, while down 15 players, and suffered their first conference loss and third loss overall this season. The Leopards are 4-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Leopards trailed the Senators 7-6 at halftime and kept the game close going into the fourth quarter before falling 35-13. “I thing our guys understood what we were up against and the situation,” Plumlee said. “To be down 7-6 at half and then to really still be in the ball game going into the fourth quarter, you know if there is any victories you take off a loss it’s the ‘hey we were able to hang with these guys and keep it a ball game.’”
Plumlee continued by saying that the Leopards learned from the individual battles of last week’s game and was proud of the Leopards efforts last week. “We had guys playing through pain and playing through injuries,” he said. “I was just super proud of our guys and the effort that they had.”
The Leopards know that this week won’t be easy with so many players out because of quarantine and injuries. “You’re not getting a lot of those guys back because they’re still in quarantine so you just have to realize that these are the guys we have again for another week,” Plumlee said. The goal for the Leopards is to get their bodies healthy and continue to improve, show up everyday and give their best.
“To me we’re learning life lessons that life’s not always going to be what you think it should be and it’s not always going to be 100 percent attendance,” Plumlee said. “Sometimes you just have to go get things done with the people you got.”
The Leopards are playing a Fountain Lake team that is 2-3 overall for the season and 0-3 in conference. The Cobras lost last week to Bauxite 23-21. The Leopards will have to watch the Cobras’ run game this week as Fountain Lake junior Steven Dearmon poses a threat to the Leopards defense. Dearmon had 20 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns last week against Bauxite. The goal for the Leopards’ defense is to be physical at the point contact. “What we keep preaching is that our defensive line and linebackers have to play big for us and get some stops,” Plumlee said. “When we force them into passing situations our secondary has just got to keep their eyes disciplined and play the ball in the air.”
On offense, the Leopards will continue with their game plan of throwing to guys in space and opening up the run game. “Just try to secure things up front and continue to try to get the ball to our guys in space and let them use their athletic ability to make things happen for us,” Plumlee said.
Last week Malvern quarterback Cedric Simmons went 12 of 21 passing for 115 yards. Simmons was able to connect with receivers Dante Reed, Carter Martin, Malaki Asher, and Chace McAlister last week. This season Simmons has racked up over 1,300 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.
Overall the Leopards are looking to bounce back after a loss to Joe T. Robinson last week and look to do so in front of their home fans. Although it is homecoming, Plumlee said that he has stressed to his players that it’s just another conference game. “I think with homecoming there’s more energy but I think when it comes to football it’s another conference game for us at home,” he said. “Once we go out for pregame, it’s a normal night. So we’re telling the guys ‘enjoy the week enjoy the festivities but when we get down here and go out at 5:40, it’s a normal Friday night for us, try to get the distractions our of your head, it’s time to get out there and get ready for the game.’” Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.