As play-in games for the Class 4A State Playoffs began Friday, the Malvern Leopards waited to see who they would face in round one of the playoffs next week.
Trumann defeated Heber Springs 43-14 Friday in a play-in game and will take on the Leopards at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field November 20. Kickoff for the game is at 7 p.m.
The Leopards finished the regular season on November 6 with a win against Arkadelphia in the Ouachita River Rumble. The Leopards enter the 2020 playoffs with an overall record of 5-5. The Leopards now look to make a deep run in the 4A State Playoffs.