The trio of Jacoby Lock, Carter Martin and DJ Culp all posted in double-figures to lead the hometown Malvern Leopards in a 10-point victory on the road against the Bauxite Miners 63-53 Monday for 4A-7 Conference hoops in senior high boys basketball competition.
Malvern avenged their loss from the first conference meeting at the Leopard Center to produce a huge victory on the Miners territory. Lock led the Leopards with 18 points including three triples made beyond the arc. Carter Martin followed with a productive 17 points and Culp dropped 11 points to complete the Leopard triple-threat of double-figures.
Read full game details in Thursdays February 11 MDR newspaper edition.