Leopards hoops pic.

PRODUCTIVE PLAY TO THE HOOP: Malvern’s Jacoby Lock (0) drives productive and aggressive towards the basket during recent hoop action. Lock led Malvern in scoring with 18 points and drained three triples beyond the arc from downtown in the Leopards road victory against Bauxite 63-53 Monday for 4A-7 Conference play.

 Gerren Smith

The trio of Jacoby Lock, Carter Martin and DJ Culp all posted in double-figures to lead the hometown Malvern Leopards in a 10-point victory on the road against the Bauxite Miners 63-53 Monday for 4A-7 Conference hoops in senior high boys basketball competition.

Malvern avenged their loss from the first conference meeting at the Leopard Center to produce a huge victory on the Miners territory. Lock led the Leopards with 18 points including three triples made beyond the arc. Carter Martin followed with a productive 17 points and Culp dropped 11 points to complete the Leopard triple-threat of double-figures.

Read full game details in Thursdays February 11 MDR newspaper edition.

Tags

Recommended for you