LITTLE ROCK — The hometown Malvern Leopards brought intensity to the gridiron for their final summer workout session Tuesday in the Rock for team camp football competition hosted at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock.
Malvern football head coach J.D. Plumlee is pleased by how the work ethic of the Leopards’ production in summer activities of team camps, 7-on-7 competitions and daily workouts have been.
One of the positive aspects this summer was that no injuries occurred. Plumlee has been very grateful for that accolade—which is always an “achilles heel” situation that haunts any team’s sports season. Overall, Plumlee is excited about how dedicated his talented young men of the gridiron has been during the summer.
