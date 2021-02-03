The Magnet Cove 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th grade peewee teams traveled to Poyen to take on the Indians’ peewee teams Monday at the Jerry and Ouida Newton Arena.
In their last game of the season, the rival teams all played hard. In third grade action, the Panthers pulled out a one point, 3-2, win over the Indians.
The Poyen 4th grade team came out strong against the Panthers 4th graders to win 21-3.
In 5th grade action, the Indians were able to pull out the win 26-12 over the Panthers.
In the final game of the night, the Poyen and Magnet Cove 6th graders battled hard but the Indians came out on top 26-12.
