Gerren Smith

BISMARCK — The Bismarck Lady Lions roared impressively Friday in their final conference contest defeating Centerpoint 43-39 on Senior Night at the famous Holt Gymnasium. Bismarck hoopster Victoria “Tori” Lingo led the surge with a big 20 points and shot 7-of-11 from the field for a standout performance in leading the Lady Lions to victory. Avery Efird posted in double-figures with 10 rebounds and poured in seven points. The Lady Lions put together a productive finish in the closing seconds with Alydia Zia knocking down a triple from the corner with 0.53 seconds left to complete the comeback and put Bismarck up by one point 40-39. 

