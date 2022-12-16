BISMARCK — A roaring trio of Lion hoopsters’ Eli VanWie, Carson House and Ian Smith combined to net in double-figures apiece to lift the Bismarck Lions to a 50-39 home victory Tuesday against the visiting Fouke Panthers in conference hoops at the famous Holt Gymnasium.
VanWie led all scorers with 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds with two steals and one assist. House netted 12 points with two rebounds, one steal and two assists. Smith poured in 10 points and snatched seven rebounds while dishing out two assists