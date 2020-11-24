With the season underway close county rivals Bismarck and Poyen faced off at the Jerry and Ouida Newton Arena Thursday.
Hard fought battles ensued on the court Thursday as the Jr. Lions and Lady Lions as well as the Sr. Lions and Lady Lions took on the Jr. and Sr. Indians and Lady Indians. In Jr. High action the Jr. Lady Lions came back to get the win over the Jr. Lady Indians 32-28, while the Jr. Indians edged out the Jr. Lions 24-18. In Sr. High action the Lady Indians turned up the heat to pull away and get the win over the Lady Lions 56-37, while the Lions came out on top of the Indians 52-39 in Sr. Boys play.