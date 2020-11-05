It’s the last game of the 2020 regular season and the Bismarck Lions are coming off a big win as they go up against their biggest rival the Centerpoint Knights Friday at Doyle Henderson Field.
The Lions traveled to Fouke last Friday and got the win over the Panthers, 21-14. The Lions outgained Fouke 293 yards to 144 yards. Quarterback Ian Smith completed 14 of 27 passes for 232 yards against Fouke and had two touchdowns. Bismarck’s Barrett Schultz also ran for a touchdown.
The win against Fouke was significant for the Lions in many ways. This was their first win against the Panthers, who had held a series win streak of six. The Lions also thwarted the Panthers playoff plan. The Panthers were looking to skip the play-in round of the 2020 3A State Playoffs. The loss sets the Panthers at a 1-5 overall record and a 1-4 conference record. Fouke takes on Genoa Central this Friday. The win for the Lions puts their overall record at 3-6 and 2-4 in 5-3A conference play.
The Lions now face a tough Centerpoint Knights team who is coming off a week of rest after having to cancel their week 9 game Genoa Central. Before that, the Knights had lost to Hot Spring County school Glen Rose 7-6 after missing a game-tying extra point. The Knights are currently 5-2 for the season and 2-2 in conference play. A win for the Knights over the Lions secures a three-seed in the playoffs.
The Knights this season have rolled, going undefeated against non-conference teams Murfreesboro (28-14), H. Harmony Grove (34-14) and DeQueen (42-7). In conference, the Knights have defeated Horatio (44-13) and Jessieville (32-13). Their only two losses have been to Prescott (42-20), who ranks second in the state in the Class 3A according to hootens.com and Glen Rose (7-6), who ranks eighth in the state in the Class 3A.
Before their week 8 game with Glen Rose, the Knights were surrendering just 16 points per game and scoring about 33 points per week. Their defense is anchored by Garrett Alexander and Dathan Vaughn while their offense is headed by Josh Lawson. All three have emerged as some of the top juniors in the state.
For the Lions, this season has been rocky not only with COVID-19 but also with injuries. The Lions have lost key players this season due to injury, including running back Kalem Rorie who suffered knee injury midway through the season.
The Lions have struggled this season on the offensive and defensive lines. Being physical, avoiding or catching blocks, and missing tackles has hurt the Lions this season. Offensively, the Lions have struggled to keep the pressure off the quarterback.
Despite their struggles this season, the Lions are still looking to play tough against the Knights and fight for the win. The Lions are entering Friday’s game with winning momentum and will battle hard in front of their home crowd in their last regular season game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Doyle Henderson Field in Bismarck.