LGzcs1FP_400x400.png

The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf teams competed in back-to-back road matches this week to showcase a standout outing in competition. BHS golfers faced off against Jessieville with Pottsville competing at the Cortez Golf Course in Hot Springs Village. Then, Tuesday, BHS golfers journeyed to Nevada County and competed against Prescott and Ashdown at the Prescott Country Club.

Tags

Recommended for you