As Bismarck Lions head coach D.J. Keithley said earlier in the week the winner of the Bismarck Cutter Morning Star game would be the team that had the most left in the tank come the fourth quarter.
The Lions were the team with the most left in the tank as they clawed their way back to defeat the Cutter Morning Star Eagles, 27-26, Friday at Doyle Henderson Field.This marks the third year in a row the Lions have defeated Eagles, but the Lions had to make a second half comeback to get the win to kick off the 2020 football season.
The win marks the first victory for the Lions for the 2020 season. The Lions will now host Hot Spring County rivals, Magnet Cove, next Friday at Doyle Henderson Field. Game time is at 7 p.m.
For more on the Lions win against the Eagles, check out Saturday's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.