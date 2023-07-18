IMG_1104#2.jpg
Gerren Smith

PEARCY — The Bismarck Lions have kept their execution intact in 7-on-7 action thus far in preparation for the upcoming fall football season. The Lions kicked off their 7-on-7 league play last week in Hope and performed productively. Despite falling short of wins against Prescott and Hope on the first day of league competition, the Lions regrouped and finished strong in their trip to Pearcy and competed in the Live Like Bryce 7-on-7 Tournament hosted by Lake Hamilton. The Lions advanced to the semifinals in the tournament to put together a productive stanza of stout playmaking against several tough match-ups in the shootout.

