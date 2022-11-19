RISON — A tough night on the gridiron resulted in a season ending outing for the roaring Bismarck Lions falling short to No. 1 seed Rison Wildcats 30-19 in the second round of the 2022 Class 3A State Football Playoffs.
The Lions hung close early and only trailed 16-12 at halftime. In the second half, the Wildcats managed to maintain their advantage—but unfortunately, several questionable calls against the Lions haunted their comeback to avenge their loss in the previous meeting during the non-conference season.