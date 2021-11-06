AMITY — For the final regular season match-up, the Bismarck Lions (6-4, 3-4) came up short of victory on the road Thursday falling to the Centerpoint Knight 33-13 at Diamond Bank Stadium.
The Lions aimed for redemption during their rivalry rematch battle in 3A-5 Conference play against the Knights—but Centerpoint secured another productive win to continue leading their series meeting.
Bismarck Lion football head coach Daniel Keithley thought his Lions competed but not well enough as a unit to make the necessary plays to defeat a good and solid Centerpoint team.
