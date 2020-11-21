The Bismarck Lions’ 2020 football season came to an end Friday in the second round of the Class 3A State Playoffs.
For their first playoff game since 2014 and the first under head coach D.J. Keithley, the Lions took on the McGehee Owls (9-0 overall) at Rex Benton Stadium. The Lions put up a fight against the Owls, but couldn’t overcome the one-seeded team out of the 6-3A conference and fell 42-20.
The Lions end the season with a 3-8 overall record and will look to improve upon that record next season.