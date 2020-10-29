The Bismarck Lions are on the road this week after falling to the Prescott Curley Wolves 63-6 last week.
The Lions gave up four touchdowns of 44 yards or more last week to Prescott. The loss to Prescott was the sixth of the season for the Lions and their fourth in 5-3A conference play. The Lions are currently 2-6 overall and 1-4 in conference play.
This week the Lions will be facing the Fouke Panthers who are also coming off a loss last week. The Panthers fell to 5-3A opponent the Jessieville Lions 42-13. Fouke trailed Jessieville by seven points in the second quarter last week, but gave up 35 unanswered points in the second half. On the year, the Panthers are averaging 10.4 points per game. Fouke is 1-4 overall for the season and 1-3 in conference play.
In the six games played between the two teams, the Lions have never been able to defeat the Panthers. The Panthers lead the series 6-0. Last season, the Lions almost pulled out the win but fell in the fourth quarter 28-21. The Lions had led the Panthers 21-7 at halftime before giving up 21 unanswered points in the second half.
A win for the Lions this week would be the first for the Lions against the Panthers. A win for Fouke helps the Panthers avoid the play-in round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium in Fouke.