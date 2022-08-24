LITTLE ROCK — The big showdown for Week 0 of Arkansas High School football brought high electricity and intensity in the Capital City at War Memorial Stadium Tuesday with the clash of 3A top-ranked Prescott Curley Wolves facing their former conference nemesis—Hot Spring County’s Bismarck Lions facing off to kick off the 2022 football season.
In a non-conference contest, the Curley Wolves pounded away eight trips into the end zone—marching to a convincing 47-28 victory against the Lions. War Memorial Stadium welcomed two of the state’s top quarterbacks to showcase some stellar playmaking in a dandy duel on the gridiron in Little Rock— highlighting a “Tuesday Night Lights” special on Simmons Bank Field.