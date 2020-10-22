The Bismarck Lions had a dominating win on homecoming last week against Horatio. But now the Lions face one of the top ranked teams in the class 3A, the Prescott Curley Wolves at Doyle Henderson Field Friday.
Bismarck head football coach, D.J. Keithley knows that the Lions will have to play their absolute best to be able to compete with the physical Curley Wolves. “Horatio and Prescott are two completely different animals,” he said. “We are going to have to play our best game just to be in this one.”
The Curley Wolves enter this week’s game with a perfect 5-0 overall record. In non-conference play the Curley Wolves defeated Gurdon (43-36) and Parkers Chapel (51-0). The Curley Wolves are also boast a perfect 3-0 conference record having beat Fouke (61-6), Centerpoint (42-20), and Genoa Central (52-0). The Curley Wolves are averaging 50 point per week and quarterback Jacobi Nolen completes 68 percent of his passes. Nolen currently has over 900 yards this season with 11 touchdowns and only one interception.
The Lions enter Friday’s game with a 2-5 overall record and a 1-3 conference record. The Lions have dealt with injuries and illness this season but are still preparing for a tough test against Prescott.
Defensively, the Lions will have to try to apply pressure to quarterback while also stopping the run. “No doubt that their QB has shown some success in the passing game,” Keithley said. “But their run game is still top notch.” Prescott junior tailback Jaylen Hopson has more than 500 yards so far this season with seven touchdowns. The Lions plan is to do their best to keep everything in front of them.
“As a coaching staff our plan is to try our best to keep everything in front of us, rally to what we can and keep putting them in the huddle,” Keithley said. “We want to eliminate the big plays and hopefully capitalize when they make a mistake.”
On offense, quarterback Ian Smith will have to be quick to escape the Curley Wolves pressure defense. Last week, Smith completed 10 of 23 passes for 235 yards with four touchdowns and ran for 73 yards with one rushing touchdown.
Keithley said that to be successful offensively against the Curley Wolves, the Lions will have to be patient with short timing passes. “With Prescott’s speed we know we can’t just outrun them,” Keithley said. “In order to be successful in the passing game we have to be patient with the short timing passes that allow the QB to get the ball out of his hands quick.”
The goal for the Lions’ offense is to try and catch a seam while the Curley Wolves defense is in a man zero coverage, Keithley said. “They run multiple fronts on defense with varied coverages, often running without a safety while bringing pressure,” he said. “So we are just hoping we can catch a seam while they are in a man zero coverage. At least enough to hurt them to keep them honest.”
With the regular season winding down, the Lions are looking to get an upset win over the Curley Wolves and earn another conference win before the playoffs. But the Lions know it won’t be an easy feat going up against the number two ranked team in the class 3A. The Lions will have to play their best football against the Curley Wolves Friday night in order to get the win. Kickoff is set 7 p.m. in Bismarck.