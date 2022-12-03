BISMARCK — Tuesday night at the famous Holt Gymnasium in Lion Country, the Bismarck Lions and Jr. Lions welcomed the Two Rivers Gators to the court for two competitive showdowns of senior and junior high basketball contests.
Bismarck finished the night with a split of victories against Two Rivers.
In junior high hoops, the Jr. Lions fought hard and tough, but the Jr. Gators escaped victorious 39-19. Bismarck was led by Rhett Hain and Jackson Hinds—dropping six points apiece to take command of the scoring department. Ethan Hughes added five points and Caed Keithley contributed two points.
In the senior high match-up, the Lions came out with the fire and coasted to a 54-40 victory against the Gators.
For the game, Lions’ Carson House led the way with 19 points and dished out three assists for double-figures.
Read more story details in Thursday's December 1 MDR newspaper edition.