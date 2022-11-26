Malvern, AR (72104)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.