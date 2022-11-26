BISMARCK — For two back and forth showdowns of senior and junior boys basketball competition on the court Monday, the Bismarck Lions and Jr. Lions split home victories hosting Cutter Morning Star Eagles and Jr. Eagles at the famous Holt Gymnasium.
In the junior high contest, the Jr. Lions prevailed 27-25 in a down to the wire match-up against the Jr. Eagles. Bismarck’s Preston Hughes and Ethan Hughes led the surge to post in double-figures. Preston Hughes dropped 13 points in the net while Ethan Hughes sank in 10 points for a Hughes’ sparking duo performance. Landon Williams and Caed Keithley followed and chipped in two points apiece.