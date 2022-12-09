BISMARCK — For Tuesday night hoops at the famous Holt Gymnasium, the Bismarck Lions and Jr. Lions split home victories against Woodlawn to showcase two competitive match-ups on the court in Lion Country.
JR. LIONS 35
WOODLAWN JR. BEARS 64
The Jr. Lions surged to a big first quarter spark—leading Woodlawn 18-12. But in the second quarter, the Jr. Bears outscored Bismarck 16-6. At the break, the Jr. Lions trailed Woodlawn 28-24. In the second half, the Jr. Bears maintained the momentum and poured in 36 points through the net while the Jr. Lions were held to 11 points scored for third and fourth quarters combined.
Read full story details in Thursday's December 8 MDR newspaper edition.
