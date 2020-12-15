After getting wins over Mountain Pine early last week, the Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions basketball teams wouldn’t have the same luck against the visiting Dierks Outlaws and Lady Outlaws Friday at Holt Gymnasium.
Both squads fought fiercely against the Outlaws and Lady Outlaws but came up just short of victory. The Lady Lions held the lead through most of the fourth quarter but let the Lady Outlaws make a comeback to get the win 41-35. The Lions and Outlaws battled hard in Friday’s game, but the Outlaws sparked in the third quarter with 25 points to pull away from the Lions and get the win 61-35.