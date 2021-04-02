The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions had statement wins this week on the diamond. On Monday, the Lions and Lady Lions took on 3A-7 conference rivals Haskell Harmony Grove and both pulled out wins.
The Lions were able to take the lead early against the defending 3A State Champions with a run scored in the second inning. The Lions then added three more runs in the fifth inning while holding Harmony Grove scoreless to pull out the win 4-0. Bismarck's Ian Smith was on the mound for the Lions and pitched all seven innings. Smith threw 15 first pitch strikes and had 12 strikeouts against Harmony Grove.
Despite having to come from behind after giving up two runs in the first inning, the Lady Lions cruised past Harmony Grove and got the win 11-2.
The Lady Lions traveled to Arkadelphia Thursday to take on the upper classification Lady Badgers. The Lady Lions went down 4-1 to the Lady Badgers after two innings but came roaring back with four runs scored in the fourth to lead 5-4. From there, the Lady Lions and Lady Badgers matched on runs with both teams scoring one run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth. Neither team was able to score in the seventh and the Lady Lions came out victorious 9-8.
Tonight the Lions and Lady Lions are on the road facing conference opponent Prescott. Game time is set for 5 p.m. The Lions and Lady Lions are back at home Monday taking on Hot Spring County rivals Glen Rose. Game time is set for 5 p.m.