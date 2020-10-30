The Bismarck Lions played upset to the hosting Fouke Panthers Friday.
Looking to avoid the play-in round of the Class 3A state playoffs, the Panthers fell to the Lions by seven points, 21-14. The win for the Lions is their third of the season as they go 3-6 overall and their second in 5-3A conference play. The Lions are 2-4 in conference play. This is also the first win for the Lions over the Panthers. The Panthers had held a six game win streak against the Lions.
The Lions now return home to Doyle Henderson Field with momentum as they get ready to host the Centerpoint Knights in the final game of the regular season. The Knights are 6-2 overall this season and 2-2 in conference play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Friday in Bismarck.