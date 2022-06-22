GURDON — As the offseason session progresses in preparation for the upcoming 2022 football season, the Bismarck Lions traveled to G-town last week and participated in a team camp competition in Gurdon. The Lions competed in 11-on-11 action against teams such as Mineral Springs, Murfreesboro, Camden Harmony Grove and host camp team Gurdon.
Bismarck Lion football head coach Daniel Keithley observed some positive activity by the Lions’ performance. Bismarck was without a few key pieces, but overall, Keithley hopes to build off the productive things the Lions are doing to ready for their fall campaign.
