POYEN — The Bismarck Lions are roaring to a 5-0 start after two consecutive road wins against the Poyen Indians in their rivalry duel on the diamond. The Lions prevailed against the Tribe 13-3 during the Indian Classic Saturday, then the two teams met Tuesday in a rematch battle for non-conference action at the Poyen Sports Complex. The Lions secured a 11-1 victory in seven innings against the Indians.
Lions roar to 5-0 start, top Poyen in rematch brawl
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
