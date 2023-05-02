The Bismarck Lions roared their way to earn the No. 2 seed going into the 3A-4 Regional Baseball Tournament after capturing the runner-up title in the 3A-7 District Tournament. The Lions roared productively to a dominant 9-1 victory against Fouke in the semifinal match-up—but fell short to Genoa Central Dragons in the district tournament championship game.
Lions roar to capture district tourney runner-up title, claim No. 2 seed for 3A-4 regionals in postseason play
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
