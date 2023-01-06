BISMARCK — The Bismarck Lions ignited a dominant roar of dominance on the hardwood to tip-off the new year victorious against Genoa Central Dragons 66-47 Tuesday in conference play at the famous Holt Gymnasium.
Lions roar victorious on the court against Genoa Central
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Stellar Beaver wrestling trio creates noise at Bauxite Christmas Brawl; Brayden Phillips earns 100th career high school win!!!!!
- GR hoopsters set for home hoops hosting Fouke; Lady Beavers sparking on 9-game winning streak
- Lions roar victorious on the court against Genoa Central
- Panthers prevail in 2OT thriller, Lady Panthers cruise to big road win against Jacksonville LH
- DWS Mobile Workforce Center at the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce
- HSC Sheriff's Office find stolen guns, meth during execution of search warrant
- Anthony Timberlands pausing operations at Malvern sawmill
- Caradine’s clutch GW free-throws secures Malvern’s conf. opener win against De Queen 50-49
Popular Content
Articles
- Discharge at Anthony Timberlands, Inc., affects local landowners and environment
- Questions remain for Anthony Timberlands, Inc.
- Special Quorum Court meeting addresses alcohol sales and discharge at Anthony Discharge
- ADEQ, EPA working with Anthony Timberlands to address facility discharge
- A slew of city and county officials take the oath of office this weekend
- It's a mess
- Anthony Timberlands pausing operations at Malvern sawmill
- Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation Announces Apprenticeship Program Via $2 Million Workforce Development Grant
- HSC Sheriff's Office find stolen guns, meth during execution of search warrant
- Malvern Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association plans events to celebrate MLK Day
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: