Gerren Smith

FOUKE — The Bismarck Lions roared tough and competitively Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the 3A-7 Boys District Basketball Tournament hosted in Fouke. The Lions fought hard through their execution on the hardwood, but No. 3 seed Centerpoint Knights prevailed in a 63-56 overtime duel during district tourney hoops. The Lions’ loss ended their season of hoops at 9-18 overall.

