GULF SHORES, AL—In their return from facing some of the top quality baseball teams in the nation, the Hot Spring County 11-12 year old All-Stars had a stout representation from their performances in the 2022 12U Perfect Game Gulf Coast World Series in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
This was the 13th Annual Gulf Coast World Series, scheduled July 14-17 at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Alabama.
The All-Stars performed in a top caliber baseball event that showcases a high quality of talent from the nations best youth ball players and elite teams.
For their four-day World Series journey, the All-Stars represented Arkansas and faced a few of the best teams from Tennessee, Texas, and Ohio while performing on the diamond’s biggest platform and environment for 12U baseball.
Read full story details in Wednesday's July 20 MDR newspaper edition.