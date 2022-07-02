CONWAY — On the grandest stage of high school sports, the all-star trio of Hot Spring County—Jabri Artis of Malvern, Davis Dickinson of Magnet Cove and Chloe Whitley of Ouachita High School finished out their athletic careers amongst the top elite athletes in the Natural State in Conway at the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games on the University of Central Arkansas campus. The all-star event kicked off June 24-25 in Conway.
The local all-stars represented the West All-Star football and cheer teams to have one final time to shine on the high school platform in Conway.
Artis and Dickinson both were selected to play in the all-star football hosted at Estes Stadium. The East defeated the West 54-9 in a huge showdown on the gridiron in Conway.
