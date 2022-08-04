Several area local collegiate signees are preparing to make their appearance on the next level for college football competition this upcoming fall for the 2022 season. Former Malvern Leopards’ Malique Reliford, Carter Martin— Glen Rose’s Andrew Weatherford—Magnet Cove’s Landon Stone, Brett Williams—Poyen’s Jaxson Carter and Colton Lowe are just a few standout stars that have signed and will be a part of familiar in-state university football programs in the Division II and Division III level and are ready to kickoff the season this fall.
