MALVERN — The CA Crew women’s C division USSSA softball team will journey to Hempstead County this weekend and compete in the annual Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament—scheduled August 6-8.
The Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament has featured well over 100 competitive teams from all over Arkansas, including Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.
CA Crew is one of the top-ranked softball teams in the Natural State—with several area players from Hot Spring County. Throughout the year, this team has competed in several tournaments all across Arkansas.
During the summer, CA Crew has produced top place finishes in a variety of tournaments.
