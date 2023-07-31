Kickoff to 2023 season football madness is underway for the countdown to feel the grind and excitement of action on the gridiron as the season is approaching and on its way for Week 0 of Arkansas high school football.
Local football programs reporting to mandatory fall practice for season 2023
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Local football programs reporting to mandatory fall practice for season 2023
- 100 plus golfers turnout to make Beaver golf classic a big hit for 2023
- Local farm family exploring the Arkansas Champion Tree Program
- Poyen teacher named THV11's "Arkansan of the Day"
- Posey Hill Album Release party set for Aug. 26
- Library fun
- MHS golf ready to stroke it for season 2023
- Bismarck Lion Golf 2023: Lions, Lady Lions teeing off against CHG in Camden
Popular Content
Articles
- Local woman helps transport animals from shelter in Malvern to Humane Society facility in Texas
- Sheriff's office makes two big busts in Malvern
- Youth drowning on Lake Ouachita
- Remmel & DeGray Flow Release Update for 07/28/23 - 08/11/23
- Malvern woman gets 95 years behind bars for 2021 kidnapping, robbery
- Reaching new heights at Saline Co. Career & Technical Center
- Retired Professional Basketball Player Joe Kleine to Headline This Year’s Steak Soiree in Malvern
- Garland Co. man convicted in HSC Court for crimes against minor
- HSC youth attending Arkansas 4-H O-Rama
- 2023 Annual Hooten's Arkansas Football Edition: Defending 4A state champion Malvern Leopards picked to repeat
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How would you spend your perfect summer day?
You voted: