The 2022 Hot Spring County 9-10 year old All-Stars baseball team capped off their journey on the diamond as the 2022 Arkansas Cal Ripken 10U American State Tournament Runners-up from a strong run against stiff little league baseball talent around the Natural State in Hot Springs.
The state tournament was hosted at Majestic Park in Hot Springs June 30-July 3.
The HSC all-stars outlasted a variety of all-star teams from Louisiana-Arkansas, Lakewood, Stuttgart, Union County, Bismarck and Hot Springs— to fall to Paragould in the championship during a competitive tournament atmosphere in Spa City.
Read full story details in Friday's July 15 MDR newspaper edition.