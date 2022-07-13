Recently, several hometown hoopsters of Malvern showcased their talents on the hardwood in the “Dirty South” in Louisiana and captured some deserving hardware after finishing second place competing on the national stage during a AAU basketball tournament. The Arkansas Lady Wolves battled teams —WS Crimson Storm, Louisiana Tech and WBP during their tournament competition in Louisiana.
The Arkansas Lady Wolves compete in the eighth grade girls division in AAU Amateur Athletic Union, considered a youth sports organization. The team is coached by Chacoila Brown, Malvern basketball junior high girls head coach. The Lady Wolves have competed and finished productively during earlier summer basketball tournaments.
