CONWAY — The Lady Wolves AAU basketball team made their attack on the hardwood in Conway in a recent tournament June 24-25. Just like in their previous tournament appearances, the Lady Wolves captured more trophy hardware with a runner-up finish while representing Hot Spring County as area hoopsters in Faulkner County.
Local Lady Wolves’ hoopsters bring home trophy hardware
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Malvern Animal Shelter in need of help
- Summer Reading Program bringing worlds of fun to the library
- Upcoming Independence Day celebrations
- Local Lady Wolves’ hoopsters bring home trophy hardware
- Coaches encourage hard work ethic on the diamond
- Westerman visits Malvern
- Vail Family Farm
- Ark. Attorney General Tim Griffin visits HSCSO
Popular Content
Articles
- HSCSO filling up the court docket
- MHS football stadium to receive name change
- Cast your votes in the Readers' Choice Awards 2023
- Brickfest is upon us!
- Two Found Dead In Rockport Home
- ARDOT public meeting
- 2023 Malvern Brickfest
- Wreck in downtown Malvern
- 2023 Malvern Brickfest Car Show
- McMahan awarded Vergie Smith-Fran Bennett Memorial Scholarship
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What season do you prefer?
You voted: