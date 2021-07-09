After battling some of the elite baseball teams in the Natural State in the 2D Showcase last weekend in Arkadelphia, the Hot Spring County All-Stars 17U team is ready to represent the area in the Dixie Baseball Pre-Majors State Tournament—hosted in Camden and El Dorado July 10-11.
The HSC All-Stars squad is a combination of productive performers in the county and surrounding areas coached by Anthony Nail—Ouachita Warrior head baseball coach.
Nail was very pleased by how stout the team performed in Arkadelphia. Without practicing together, the team showed no weakness—but strong chemistry as if they have been playing with each other for a long time.
Read full story details in Friday's July 9 MDR newspaper edition.