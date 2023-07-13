James King Tourney Runner-up 2023 LR Catholic pic.jpg
Gerren Smith

MALVERN — The Little Rock Catholic Rockets finished as the runner-up team in the 2023 James King Memorial 7-on-7 Tournament in Malvern. LR Catholic were presented with a runner-up plaque after facing Hot Springs Lakeside in the championship match-up on David Alpe Field at MHS Leopard Stadium.

