HORATIO — The Magnet Cove Lady Panthers continue to spark with impressive softball play and have advanced to the championship game of the 2A-7 District Tournament hosted in Horatio. The Lady Panthers topped Murfreesboro 10-3 Thursday in the semifinal round.
The stout pitching of Haylie Helton earned the victory and went five innings, giving up two runs and no earned runs from her performance in the pitcher’s circle. Bella Harville earned the save in relief on the rubber. Murfreesboro took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning and then Magnet Cove had an offensive explosion in the fifth and sixth innings.
