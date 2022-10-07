MAGNET COVE — Tonight, the Magnet Cove Panthers are going to travel to compete in their toughness competition thus far in league—facing an undefeated Centerpoint Knights team for Week 6 of Arkansas High School football action.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Amity.
The Panthers really showcased a dominant home performance last week as the newcomers in their 4-3A Conference opener against Two Rivers at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmikle thought the Panthers were focused and ready to execute against the Gators last week.
Read pregame details in Friday's October 7 MDR newspaper edition.