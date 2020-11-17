For two 12 minute halves of intense and exciting basketball action Thursday at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium, the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers and Jr. Lady Panthers prevailed against Poyen in seventh grade hoops to begin the 2020-2021 basketball season.
In seventh grade girls action, the Jr. Lady Panthers secured a 9-5 win against the visiting Poyen Jr. Lady Indians. For the game, Kori Dawson led the scoring department for Magnet Cove with four points, Braelyn McEntire followed with three points and Bailey Ramthun added two points. For Poyen, Sophia Beard led all scorers with five points.
In the seventh grade boys action, the Jr. Panthers edged off the Jr. Indians 16-14 in a competitive showdown on the hardwood. For the game, Jr. Panthers’ Damien Stevens led scoring with seven points, Hunter Woods chipped in four points, Ethan Ramsey had three points and Angel Villezcas contributed two points. For Poyen, Carter Felty paced the Jr. Indians with six points, Colt Barrett posted four points, Beau Edwards and Slayde Jones each scored two points apiece.