The Magnet Cove Trap Team senior high shooters showcased their abilities productively amongst the top shooters in Arkansas by finishing with a 13th overall ranking out of 64 teams at the 2021 Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program State Tournament hosted at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Shooting Complex in Jacksonville.
During the state competition, in the first round— Magnet Cove competed against Jacksonville and won with 113 clays hit out of 125.
Read full story details in Thursday's June 10 MDR newspaper edition.