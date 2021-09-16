The Magnet Cove peewee youth football teams battled in two intense games hosting Mount Ida Monday at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. In the third and fourth grade game, Magnet Cove came up to Mount Ida—24-0.
In the fifth and sixth grade match-up, Magnet Cove was defeated by Mount Ida—38-14. In the game, Magnet Cove’s Jaxon White sparked the Jr. Panthers’ offense and scored both touchdowns to showcase some exciting play on the gridiron. Magnet Cove youth football teams are scheduled to play Monday, September 27 on the road against Cutter Morning Star.
See coverage in Thursday's September 16 MDR newspaper edition.