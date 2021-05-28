After wrapping up their season of performance on the diamond for 2021, seven members of the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers softball team received postseason accolades.
The “Magnificent 7” Lady Panthers’ Bella Harville, Kynsli Brashears, Alexa Gangoso, Haylie Helton, Maddie Lawerence, Hadley Herrington and Marleigh McCutcheon all earned seasonal honors for their contributions during a successful year of productive performances under the direction of head coach Hunter Vincent.
Read full story details in Friday's May 28 MDR newspaper edition.