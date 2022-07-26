MALVERN — Once again, several local golfers teamed up to participate and showcase their abilities on the golf course for a worthy cause Friday in the Make-A-Wish Mid-South 2022 Central Arkansas 3rd Annual Logan Kirksey Memorial Golf Tournament hosted at the Malvern Country Club.
The tournament’s presenting sponsor is Malvern National Bank— benefitting Central Arkansas Make-A-Wish Mid-South Foundation.
All participating teams played 18 holes of golf during a morning and afternoon Flight session in a 4-member team tournament.
The tournament is in honor of Malvern Country Club co-owner Rodney Allen’s grandson Logan Kirksey. Allen’s grandson Logan was nine-years-old when he passed away after a four-year battle with cancer.
