Make-A-Wish 3rd Annual Logan Kirksey Memorial Golf Tournament 2022

Pictured, Brent Black, Mark Roberts, Jace Roberts and Mike Rushing of Malvern National Bank, Beverly Black, Anna Simpson, and Leslie Humphrey with Make-A-Wish Mid-South, and Rodney Allen of Malvern Country Club.

 Gerren Smith

MALVERN — Once again, several local golfers teamed up to participate and showcase their abilities on the golf course for a worthy cause Friday in the Make-A-Wish Mid-South 2022 Central Arkansas 3rd Annual Logan Kirksey Memorial Golf Tournament hosted at the Malvern Country Club.

The tournament’s presenting sponsor is Malvern National Bank— benefitting Central Arkansas Make-A-Wish Mid-South Foundation.

