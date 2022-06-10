A strong brotherhood leading a Leopard tradition to guide the future generation in the right direction. Several hometown football legends returned to Malvern to help guide and teach fundamentals to youngsters during the annual Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills Football Camp. Former Malvern pro and standout collegiate football players devoted time to contribute their expertise to kids in the community and surrounding areas in the Natural State that participated during the two-day camp in Malvern.
See coverage in Tuesday's June 7 MDR newspaper edition.