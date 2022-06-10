Former hometown Malvern Leopard “Great” and Arkansas Razorback Harold Harris, co-coordinator of the Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills Football Camp was amongst several former Leopards that instructed fundamentals to 130 and more youth during their annual camp Friday and Saturday June 3-4 at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.
Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills Football Camp 2022: Leopard Alumni 'Greats' instruct future generation
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
