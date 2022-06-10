Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills Football Camp 2022 pic.
Gerren Smith

Former hometown Malvern Leopard “Great” and Arkansas Razorback Harold Harris, co-coordinator of the Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills Football Camp was amongst several former Leopards that instructed fundamentals to 130 and more youth during their annual camp Friday and Saturday June 3-4 at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field. 

