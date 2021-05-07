The Malvern Leopards’ baseball season came to an end Thursday in the 4A South Regional Tournament hosted at Nashville High School.
The Leopards were rematching the Magnolia Panthers of the 4A-8 conference in the first round of the regional tournament. Earlier in the season the Leopards had taken on the Panthers in Magnolia and lost 9-8. This time it was a low scoring affair with the Panthers rallying back in the fifth and sixth innings to win the game 4-2.
Head coach Jordan Knight said he was proud of how his senior members played and proud of all the Leopards for their effort in Thursday’s game. “We fought the entire time,” he said. “Magnolia has a great baseball program, a great history, they have an incredible team and I’m proud of how we fought.”
“We led the game for, I think it was five innings, and Magnolia stepped up. We were stepping up and at the end of the day somebody has to lose. And unfortunately for us we had to do that today. But our kids just fought and competed and we’re so proud of that.”