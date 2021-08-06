The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards golfers with Hot Spring County neighbors Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf teams competed Thursday for a 9-hole match against Arkadelphia and Nashville for senior high competition at the Malvern Country Club.
The Leopards and Lady Leopards made progress in their first home match—while the Lions finished first overall in the boys, and the Lady Lions take second in the girls match.
